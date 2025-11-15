Tidal surge: Seawater enters houses in two coastal hamlets in TN's Ramnad district

RAMANATHAPURAM: Residents of Thondi and Pudukudi in Ramanathapuram district were alarmed on Friday after seawater entered several houses in their coastal hamlets, which witnessed an unusual tidal surge, with seawater advancing up to 60 metres inland.

Chandran, a resident of Pudukudi, said it was the first time the settlement had witnessed a tidal surge of this magnitude. "The sea has never crossed this far into our settlement. People are anxious and unsure of how to respond," he said.

Fishing nets, boats and other pieces of equipment kept along the shore were damaged as waves swept past the beach and entered residential pockets. Some villagers suspect that the tidal surge could be a precursor to storm activity.

In the meantime, official sources confirmed that Rameswaram experienced high tides on Thursday, resulting in damage to a few fishing boats. The unusual tidal behaviour is attributed to the prevailing weather conditions in the region.

Meanwhile, as a safety measure, the fisheries department has temporarily banned the fishermen along the Ramanathapuram coast from venturing into the sea, in view of rough tides and strong winds.