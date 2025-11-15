TN launches pilot study to prevent diabetes during pregnancy with early Metformin treatment

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian has announced the launch of a pilot study that can help in preventing Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) in pregnant women by providing early intervention.

The minister made the announcement, while addressing mediapersons at an event marking World Diabetes Day on Friday in Chennai.

According to the health department officials, the study will identify 200 pregnant women who have early gestational glucose intolerance (ECGI) and provide them Metformin — the first line drug for controlling sugar levels — to see if it prevents them from developing GDM.

Officials said that if GDM is prevented, the risk of newborns being overweight can also be prevented as uncontrolled sugar levels can affect the foetus, leading to overweight at birth.

As many as 10 interventional blocks, 10 non-interventional blocks and six urban zones across Tamil Nadu have been chosen for this study, which was piloted under the National Health Mission.

In the interventional blocks, the pregnant women will be given 75 ml of glucose two hours after food and their glucose tolerance will be tested to see if they have ECGI. This will be done in the eighth week of pregnancy, before the foetus start secreting insulin around the 11th week of pregnancy.