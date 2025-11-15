TN welcomes Centre’s rollback of quality control order for polyester

CHENNAI: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Friday welcomed the union government’s decision to revoke the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) on polyester fibre and yarn, a long-standing demand of Tamil Nadus textile sector.

“Removing the QCOs will help mills source raw materials at globally benchmarked prices and restore cost competitiveness in a sector where every rupee counts. It was part of our Kovai Rising 2024 election manifesto,” Rajaa said in his post.

The centre on Thursday decided to roll back QCOs on key industrial inputs in textiles, plastics and mining to increase the availability of intermediate goods used as inputs in manufacturing. The move is expected to lower the cost of production and ease supply the chain for lakhs of SMEs.

QCOs made Bureau of Indian Standards' certification mandatory for a whole lot of intermediate goods which led to cost escalation and left Indian manufacturers at a disadvantage compared to countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Rajaa said he had reiterated the industry's concerns to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal just two days ago. "The minister responded positively, and this move comes as relief for thousands of MSMEs and lakhs of workers," he said.

S K Sundararaman, former chairman of SIMA, said QCO created supply bottlenecks, raised input costs, and reduced India's competitiveness in global textile markets.