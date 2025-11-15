TN won’t join the race to the bottom, says Minister Rajaa as Korean firm shifts investment to Andhra

Rajaa, in his statement, said Tamil Nadu would not treat investment promotion as a “daily competitive game,” arguing that decisions on incentives must be guided by sectoral needs, the economic value of jobs created and the government’s broader goal of distributing new investments across districts.

The approach, he said, aligns with Chief Minister M K Stalin’s agenda to expand industrial growth beyond traditional manufacturing corridors.

“Incentives and grounding of projects depend heavily on where companies are willing to locate,” Rajaa said. “High-value land cannot be handed out casually without understanding the outcomes. Some governments have large tracts of arid land; we have land with different economic pressures.”

He added that Tamil Nadu would “at no point join a race to the bottom” by offering “unrealistic packages” to lure investors—a stance aimed at critics who have accused the state of losing large projects to more aggressive competitors. The state, he said, would continue to prioritise “jobs for Tamil Nadu,” tailoring incentive structures to the skill base of each region.

Rajaa described Tamil Nadu as “the most trustworthy and the most industrialised state in India,” arguing that its mature manufacturing ecosystem allowed it to negotiate from a position of strength. He criticised “proxies of the opposition” for attempting to belittle the government’s investment record and said forthcoming announcements would underscore continued investor interest.