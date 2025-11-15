TNSTC driver, conductor diverts bus to hospital; saves ailing passenger in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A conductor and a driver of TNSTC, Coimbatore, assisted a passenger in a medical emergency by driving their bus directly to the hospital for treatment on Sunday evening. Appreciating their swift action, TNSTC officials felicitated the duo at its headquarters in the city on Friday.

The incident happened on an ultra-low-floor town bus (Route 45C) between Annur and Gandhipuram that departed at 7.15 pm.

Driver P Sasikumar (48) and conductor G Dineshkumar (33) of the Annur branch were on duty.

Dineshkumar told TNIE that a male passenger boarded the bus at Ganeshapuram bus stop and took a ticket to Ammankovil.

"As the bus was approaching Kovilpalayam, the male passenger was sweating profusely, and he appeared to be in difficulty. When I enquired, he said that he was fine, but placed his hand on his chest. I understood that he might be in need of medical assistance. We immediately gave him some water. When we asked if we should take him to a hospital, he refused," he recalled.