Two weeks after pet dog bite, 21-year-old student dies of rabies in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 21-year-old college student from Erode died of rabies at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday, nearly two weeks after he was bitten by his pet dog.

Though the youth received three doses of the Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV), he allegedly did not take the Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) dose, which is believed to have contributed to his death.

According to hospital sources, the deceased was identified as N Ramesh, a first-year college student of Kanagapuram village near Vellode. He was bitten by his pet dog, which is suspected of having contracted rabies from stray dogs, around two weeks ago. Though Ramesh received three ARV doses at proper intervals, he allegedly failed to take the RIG dose, which is crucial for preventing rabies after exposure.

As his health worsened, Ramesh was referred to CMCH on November 11 from the government hospital in Erode. He received treatment for rabies in the hospital’s dog bite ward but died on Thursday without responding to treatment. As it was a confirmed case of rabies infection, a postmortem examination was not necessary and the body was handed over to the family, CMCH sources said.