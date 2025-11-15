Veteran director V Sekar, famed for socially conscious family dramas, passes away in Chennai at 72

CHENNAI: Veteran director V Sekar, known for helming a series of family dramas in the 90s and 2000s, passed away in Chennai on Friday. He was 72.

The Tiruvannamalai-born filmmaker joined AVM Studios at the age of 19 as a lab assistant. Later, he joined the Department of Health and Family Safety of Tamil Nadu, and worked as a Malaria Eradication Worker for 15 years.

It was during this period that he completed his BA at the Nandanam Arts College, and his MA at the Pachaiyappa’s College in Chennai. A voracious reader, Sekar realised that cinema was a powerful medium that can push progressive thoughts into society’s consciousness.

Sekar assisted the likes of editor Lenin and actor-filmmaker K Bhagyaraj before branching out to make his directorial debut with Neengalum Herothan (1990). The film, starring Nizhalgal Ravi and Silk Smitha, was ahead of its times, and spoke about the ill-effects of hero worship, and toxic fandom.

Addressing social issues became the trademark of Sekar’s films, and he went on to make compelling family films that spoke about dowry harassment, alcohol addiction, living within a budget, capitalism, corruption, duties and responsibilities of politicians and voters alike, youth unemployment, financial freedom for women, feminism, and more.