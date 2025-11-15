Without fence, public have access to high-voltage area of power station in Madurai; raises safety concerns

MADURAI: The absence of a compound wall around the Tangedco-owned substation in Narasingam, located in Melur taluk, has raised serious safety concerns among residents, as officials have allegedly failed to take any action for several years despite repeated appeals.

According to sources, spanning over two acres, the substation, situated along the Tiruchy-Madurai stretch of National Highway 38, was built about 30 years ago.

Over time, the iron grills surrounding the site have rusted and corroded, creating a large opening that allows unrestricted public access to the high-voltage area.

Suriya Kumar, a villager, expressed surprise over the prolonged negligence by the officials.

"A strong fence is essential to prevent accidental or intentional entry, which could result in electrocution or severe injuries. Fences also keep animals away from live equipment, preventing damage and outages. It's shocking that officials failed to acknowledge the importance of fences in safeguarding Tangedco's equipment during instances of vandalism or violence, as this could lead to power outages and costly repairs," Suriya Kumar said.