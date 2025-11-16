AISF urges Bharathidasan University to launch fresh probe into sexual abuse plaint against professor

TIRUCHY: Expressing displeasure at the “delay” in complying with orders of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on October 13, the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) on Saturday urged the Bharathidasan University (BDU) administration to immediately launch a fresh inquiry, as directed, into the complaints of sexual harassment against a professor.

Two women students of the university had earlier lodged separate complaints accusing S Ganesan, former head of the Department of Economics, and D Ramesh, associate professor in Remote Sensing, of sexual harassment. The university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) investigated the allegations and confirmed misconduct by both professors. Following the ICC’s findings, the university syndicate recommended compulsory retirement for the two faculty members at a meeting on September 22, sources said. Ganesan, however, challenged it in the HC, which directed the ICC to conduct an inquiry afresh.

In a statement, the AISF said the ICC is yet to begin the re-inquiry, giving more time for Ganesan to continue serving in the university. When contacted, Minister Govi Chezhiaan said that he would take action.