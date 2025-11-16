Bihar poll results can’t whitewash ECI misdeeds: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said Bihar elections are a lesson for everyone, adding that the election outcome reflects social and ideological coalitions, clear political messaging among others.

In a post on social media, Stalin congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his victory and “wished him well in fulfilling the expectations of the people of Bihar”. He also appreciated RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for “his tireless campaign”.

While saying that election outcomes reflect welfare delivery, social and ideological coalitions, clear political messaging, and dedicated management until the last vote is polled, Stalin said, “The leaders of the INDIA bloc are seasoned politicians capable of reading the message and planning strategically to address emerging challenges.” He further said, “The result of the Bihar Assembly election does not whitewash the misdeeds and reckless actions of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The reputation of the ECI was at its lowest point. The citizens of this country deserve a stronger and more impartial ECI, whose conduct of polls should inspire confidence even among those who do not win.”