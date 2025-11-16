Call for removal of posters from public spaces in Coimbatore grows louder

COIMBATORE: With a surge in complaints over the defacement of public infrastructure, residents and social activists have called for decisive action against those pasting posters on flyovers and government buildings. The issue, long a source of frustration for commuters and civic groups alike, has intensified particularly along the Trichy Road flyover, where pillars have become plastered with layers of advertisements, event notices and promotional posters.

Activists argue that the unchecked spread of these posters reflects a wider lack of enforcement by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and the city police. According to activists and the public, the absence of stringent penalties has emboldened miscreants who treat public spaces as canvases for illegal advertisements. "When individuals realise there is no consequences, the problem grows. It's painful to see public infrastructure being repeatedly defaced," said S Vivin Saravan, a social activist from Gandhipark.

Many residents also believe the solution lies not just in policing, but in beautification. They point to the Gandhipuram flyover on Dr Nanjappa Road, where colourful murals painted by the CCMC have significantly reduced sticking of posters. Several activists have now urged the civic body to adopt a similar approach for the Trichy Road flyover. "Art can have a strong deterrent effect. When a space is aesthetically maintained, people think twice before spoiling it," said R Gayathri, a resident of Ramanathapuram.