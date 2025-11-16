CBI probe sought into ‘fund misuse’ in medical college projects during EPS regime

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking an order for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities and misappropriation of funds in the construction of buildings for 11 medical colleges in TN during the AIADMK government, during which the then Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami, held the PWD portfolio.

N Rajasekaran of Mudikondan in Nannilam taluk of Tiruvarur district filed the petition. He said 11 medical colleges were constructed at Tiruvallur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, Virudhnagar, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Tiruppur, Krishnagiri, and Udagamandalam during the tenure of Palaniswami as CM and PWD minister.

The project cost was shared in the ratio of 60% by the Centre and 40% by the state government. The construction works were carried out in gross violation of prescribed procedures, resulting in large-scale misappropriation and corruption by various officials and contractors, attracting offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and other penal provisions, Rajasekaran said.