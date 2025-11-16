DMK is best opposition party to BJP in India: DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin

SIVAGANGA: Though the DMK is the ruling party in the state, it is the best opposition party in the whole country for the BJP, and it is giving the saffron party a tough fight in all sectors, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Saturday.

“The BJP, through SIR of poll rolls, wants to remove minorities, women and Scheduled Caste people, who are supporters of the DMK. But, DMK cadre won’t let that happen. Our cadre will not permit any eligible voter to be removed from the voters’ list,” Udhayanidhi said while speaking at an event in Sivaganga on Saturday.

As regards the AIADMK supporting the SIR drive, Udhayanidhi Stalin said it is merely to express a view which is against the DMK. “Three factors are important for a party to grow: leadership, ideology, and foundation. If a party possesses only one or two of the these, it can’t win. But, the DMK has all the three since the period of CN Annadurai and Thanthai Periyar,” Udhyanidhi said.

The DMK is able to provide good governance only because Chief Minister MK Stalin keeps reviewing the implementation and status of all the schemes he announced, he added. Udhayanidhi also launched the construction of a mini stadium in Manamadurai.