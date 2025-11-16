Dyeing units at proposed Salem textile park triggers uncertainty, pushback

SALEM: The 119-acre textile park at Jahir Ammapalayam, touted to bring jobs and growth to Salem, is now clouded by uncertainty and public worry. Residents, who expected value-addition units, say they learned recently that the park will also include dyeing units, raising serious environmental concerns.
Announced in 2021 as a Rs 880 crore project, the park is now facing strong resistance. Locals claim they were never clearly told about the dyeing component— classified as a Red category industry — and that no proper public consultation was held. Even the name — Salem Yarn Colouring Park (SYCP) — surfaced only in recent days, triggering widespread unease among residents.
With the site located near a pond, key groundwater sources and farmlands, and given Salem's highly absorbent magnesite-rich soil, residents fear even small leaks could quickly pollute groundwater and damage the region's ecology.
Meena D, a local resident, said, "Whatever it takes, we will not allow this project here. Our water is pure, and once polluted, there's no going back. We've seen the damage dyeing units caused in Tiruppur and Perundurai. Why should our children suffer the same fate?"
Arun Kumar M, secretary of Salem Water Sources Protection Movement , added, "There is no transparency. If this was always a colouring park, why call it a textile park? The chairman of SYCP A Alagarasan is a board member of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. How can we trust them to be unbiased? Effluent treatment plants have failed elsewhere; how would Salem be different?"
Despite their fears, locals say they are only opposing a Red category industry within the corporation limits without clear information or consent.
The project's troubled journey came to light when the planned inauguration of SYCP's administrative block on November 7, originally set to be attended by three cabinet ministers, was unexpectedly postponed amid severe protests.
District Collector R Brindha Devi said, "This project is not new. Everyone knew from the start that dyeing units were part of the plan. I don't understand why people are protesting now. What else would they expect in a textile park?"
Contrasting her claims, Salem West MLA R Arul, under whose constituency the park is coming up, said, "Until the inauguration invite, I was unaware of the dyeing units. I too thought it was a textile park similar to Texvalley in Erode."
When contacted, T Sashikumar, Joint Managing Director of SYCP, told TNIE, "There is a misconception among the public that only dyeing units will come up in the integrated textile park. Units for weaving and several other operations are also planned. Dyeing is only one component. We have applied to the TNPCB for clearances and approval. Currently, only land-levelling work is under way."
However, a senior official from SYCP said the detailed project report (DPR) is still being prepared and will take at least 15 more days to be completed. TNPCB officials also confirmed that they have not yet received the DPR for processing or approval.
SYCP Chairman A Alagarasan declined to comment.
While officials mentioned that the park is expected to house around 20 dyeing units, 20 weaving units and 10 garment units, this remains only a verbal outline at the moment.