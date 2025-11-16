Dyeing units at proposed Salem textile park triggers uncertainty, pushback

SALEM: The 119-acre textile park at Jahir Ammapalayam, touted to bring jobs and growth to Salem, is now clouded by uncertainty and public worry. Residents, who expected value-addition units, say they learned recently that the park will also include dyeing units, raising serious environmental concerns.

Announced in 2021 as a Rs 880 crore project, the park is now facing strong resistance. Locals claim they were never clearly told about the dyeing component— classified as a Red category industry — and that no proper public consultation was held. Even the name — Salem Yarn Colouring Park (SYCP) — surfaced only in recent days, triggering widespread unease among residents.

With the site located near a pond, key groundwater sources and farmlands, and given Salem's highly absorbent magnesite-rich soil, residents fear even small leaks could quickly pollute groundwater and damage the region's ecology.

Meena D, a local resident, said, "Whatever it takes, we will not allow this project here. Our water is pure, and once polluted, there's no going back. We've seen the damage dyeing units caused in Tiruppur and Perundurai. Why should our children suffer the same fate?"

Arun Kumar M, secretary of Salem Water Sources Protection Movement , added, "There is no transparency. If this was always a colouring park, why call it a textile park? The chairman of SYCP A Alagarasan is a board member of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. How can we trust them to be unbiased? Effluent treatment plants have failed elsewhere; how would Salem be different?"