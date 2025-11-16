IMD predicts heavy rain on November 17 in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: The district received an average of 16 mm rainfall with heavy rains of 82 mm and 68 mm at Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam respectively on Saturday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the upper air cyclonic circulation over south Sri Lanka and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal had transformed into a Low Pressure area at 8.30 am on Saturday.

The associated cyclonic upper air circulation extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwest with height and likely to move slowly west-northwestward during next 24 hours.

The low pressure area is likely to bring light to moderate rain at isolated places over interior Tamil Nadu with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places on Sunday. Also, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thoothukudi on Monday, the IMD bulletin said.