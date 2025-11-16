IMD warns of intense rainfall in Chennai, delta districts with orange alert

CHENNAI: Chennai has been placed under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain on Monday as the low-pressure area persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

The system, located off the Sri Lanka coast, is expected to move slowly west-northwestwards over the next 24 hours, keeping the north Tamil Nadu coast under an enhanced rainfall regime.

The IMD issued an orange alert on Sunday for the Delta districts, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Karaikal, where heavy to very heavy rain is likely as the system feeds moisture inland. Several neighbouring districts, including Villuppuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Pondicherry, remain under a yellow alert for heavy rain.

On Monday, the core rainfall zone will shift northwards, bringing Chennai and its neighbouring districts under increased risk. An orange alert has been issued for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Karaikal, with the IMD warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Surrounding districts, including Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari, are under a yellow alert as heavy rain is likely.

The rainfall band is expected to drift southwards on 18 November, with heavy rain forecast for Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Theni, all under a yellow alert. Additional heavy rainfall alerts continue from 19 to 22 November for coastal and Delta districts, including repeated warnings for Chennai, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Pondicherry.

Chennai is expected to receive moderate rain with thunderstorms on Sunday, intensifying to heavy to very heavy rain on Monday, with a generally cloudy sky and temperatures hovering around 29–30°C.