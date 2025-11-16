Madras HC bins plea claiming ownership of prime land housing Adi Dravidar hostel

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that claimed ownership and sought handover of a prime piece of land in the heart of the city at Nandanam on which a hostel and residential school run by the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department has been functioning since 1951.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan dismissed the petition which was filed by S Rajalakshmi of T Nagar in Chennai. She stated that the land measuring 6 grounds and 2,232 sq ft was originally owned by her grandfather Y Venkanna Chowdry and she inherited it from her father Sambhu Prasad Rao but she could not take possession even after a court decree. In the meantime, the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department had constructed the school and hostel on the land.

Additional Advocate General P Kumaresan submitted that the survey number 3884/4 was manipulated by the petitioner to show that the land in the survey number belongs to her by hiding the actual survey number of 3884/1.