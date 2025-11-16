Meal scheme for sanitary workers in all civic bodies by December 6: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that the free one-meal-a-day scheme for sanitary workers will be extended to all the municipalities and municipal corporations in Tamil Nadu by December 6.

The scheme, which the CM inaugurated in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday, will cover 31,373 conservancy workers, the majority of whom engaged via private agencies, in the civic body.

Based on the demand expressed by the workers, the CM also announced that resting rooms (300 square feet in size) with toilet facilities will be set up for conservancy workers in each of the 200 wards of GCC.

Under the free scheme, the workers will get hygienically prepared nutritious meals, packed in tiffin boxes and delivered in thermal bags to ensure it is served warm. Meals will be served near their workplaces. “We are implementing this scheme with the feeling that it is the responsibility of the government to provide food to the people who work for our welfare,” Stalin said, adding that “despite all these welfare initiatives, I understand that workers still have needs which will be addressed step by step soon”.