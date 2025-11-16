Meal scheme for sanitary workers in all civic bodies by December 6: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that the free one-meal-a-day scheme for sanitary workers will be extended to all the municipalities and municipal corporations in Tamil Nadu by December 6.
The scheme, which the CM inaugurated in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday, will cover 31,373 conservancy workers, the majority of whom engaged via private agencies, in the civic body.
Based on the demand expressed by the workers, the CM also announced that resting rooms (300 square feet in size) with toilet facilities will be set up for conservancy workers in each of the 200 wards of GCC.
Under the free scheme, the workers will get hygienically prepared nutritious meals, packed in tiffin boxes and delivered in thermal bags to ensure it is served warm. Meals will be served near their workplaces. “We are implementing this scheme with the feeling that it is the responsibility of the government to provide food to the people who work for our welfare,” Stalin said, adding that “despite all these welfare initiatives, I understand that workers still have needs which will be addressed step by step soon”.
He said the DMK government since 2006 has brought several initiatives for conservancy workers, including the formation of the sanitation workers welfare board in 2007 by Kalaignar and the launch of sanitary workers development scheme in 2022 under his (Stalin) leadership.
Stalin also stressed on the need for the public to cultivate “self-discipline” and maintain cleanliness in public places as a mark of respect to the frontline conservancy workers.
During the event, allotment orders for houses under the TNUHDB schemes in Kargil Nagar and Perumbakkam Phase 3 were handed over to 830 beneficiaries. Financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each was provided to the heirs of two conservancy workers who died on duty. As many as 25 beneficiaries received loan assistance with subsidy under CM-ARISE scheme. A total of Rs 2.82 crore was granted to 1,260 students to cover educational expenses.
The CM also provided welfare assistance worth Rs 35 lakh to 1,000 beneficiaries under special schemes implemented by TAHDCO for sanitary workers.
Meanwhile, the Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam, which is spearheading the protest of sanitary workers from the Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones demanding reinstatement of their jobs directly under the city corporation, has announced that their indefinite fast protest, approved by the high court, will begin on November 17 at the association’s office in Ambattur.