Orange alert issued for Puducherry; district collector urges public to stay indoors

PUDUCHERRY: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Puducherry as a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal on Saturday. In continuation of the ongoing Northeast Monsoon, the system is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across the region over the next two days. Wind speeds may reach up to 55 km per hour, according to the forecast.

District Collector Kulotungan has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. He urged residents to follow official government advisories, refrain from believing or spreading rumours, and stay updated through verified information channels.

The Collector also emphasized the importance of maintaining precautionary measures during the adverse weather conditions to ensure public safety.

Citizens can report emergencies or seek assistance through the following helpline numbers: