Rocks along Tiruchendur temple beach hindering devotees from taking holy dip

THOOTHUKUDI: Devotees of the Tiruchendur Murugan temple have urged the fisheries department authorities to remove the rocks strewn on the beach — remnants of a recently-completed gabion box deployment project — claiming that the gravel has been hindering them from taking holy dip in the sea, besides injuring many.

It may be noted that the fisheries department (civil engineering) has been deploying gabion boxes containing medium sized rocks on the sea shore to a length of 496 metres around the temple, at a cost of Rs 19 crore, to protect the shrine from sea erosion. However, the remnant rocks scattered along the already-eroded beach and under water have become a discomfort for the devotees, sources said.

With the northwest monsoon intensifying, the strong sea waves have been carrying these rock pieces further towards the shore. As a result, the devotees approaching the temple entrance have to wade through the gravel for over a few metres. “It has become a hurdle for us to go to the shore from the temple premises, as many often get injured while stepping on these pointed rocks during holy baths,” a devotee said.

When the waves are strong, devotees taking bath also fall down after stepping on these rocks, posing a significant risk to their lives, sources said, adding that the temple authorities have partially barricaded the area.

When contacted, an official attached to the fisheries department told TNIE that the gabion box deployment project was executed at this site and the rocks are its remnants. Stating that the project is yet to be fully completed, the official said, “However, steps will be taken to address the issues raised by the devotees.”