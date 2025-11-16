STP to prevent sewage influx into Nallaru river in Tiruppur to be ready soon

TIRUPPUR: The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) being constructed by the Thirumuruganpoondi Municipality in Tiruppur district to prevent sewage from mixing with the Nallaru River is expected to be ready by the end of December. Water Resources Department officials said the NOC for this project will be issued soon.
An STP of 10 Million Litres per Day (MLD) capacity is being constructed by the Thirumuruganpoondi Municipality at an estimated cost of Rs 14.8 crore. It is being built along the Nallaru River near Thirumuruganpoondi.
Nallaru River originates from small streams in Annur in Coimbatore district and flows to Nanjarayan Lake in Tiruppur district, where it merges with the Noyyal River. It is alleged that this small river, which is about 27 km long, is currently encroached upon at many places along its banks. The river, which was a freshwater waterway a few decades ago, has now become a sewage stream.
Meanwhile, political parties and social activists have been continuously demanding that appropriate measures be taken to prevent release of sewage into this river.
However, social activists are complaining that the project is being implemented without obtaining an NOC from the WRD.
But municipal officials have denied this. “The project is being implemented on about one acre of ‘poramboke’ land adjacent to the river. At present, the District Collector has sent recommendation to the Commissionerate of Land Administration to transfer the land rights to the Municipality. Furthermore, appropriate permission has been obtained from the District Green Committee to remove trees that are obstructing this project,” officials said.
Speaking to TNIE, K Balraj, Commissioner of Thirumuruganpoondi Municipality, said, “This STP work is being carried out by the municipal administration under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 with the intention of preventing pollution of the Nallaru River. Relevant technical permits have been obtained and work is underway. We plan to complete the work on this project, which began in March, by December.”
“Sewage is being mixed into the Nallaru River at about 15 points in the areas under Thirumuruganpoondi Municipality. Sewage will be pumped from eight locations and brought to the STP through a pipeline and will be treated. On-site sanitation structures are being created in seven more locations. Through these, sewage water will be treated at the respective points. This is definitely a good scheme. This will help prevent pollution of the river,” he added.
A senior official of the WRD said, “We have received a letter seeking NOC for this project. NOC for this project will be issued soon.”