STP to prevent sewage influx into Nallaru river in Tiruppur to be ready soon

TIRUPPUR: The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) being constructed by the Thirumuruganpoondi Municipality in Tiruppur district to prevent sewage from mixing with the Nallaru River is expected to be ready by the end of December. Water Resources Department officials said the NOC for this project will be issued soon.

An STP of 10 Million Litres per Day (MLD) capacity is being constructed by the Thirumuruganpoondi Municipality at an estimated cost of Rs 14.8 crore. It is being built along the Nallaru River near Thirumuruganpoondi.

Nallaru River originates from small streams in Annur in Coimbatore district and flows to Nanjarayan Lake in Tiruppur district, where it merges with the Noyyal River. It is alleged that this small river, which is about 27 km long, is currently encroached upon at many places along its banks. The river, which was a freshwater waterway a few decades ago, has now become a sewage stream.

Meanwhile, political parties and social activists have been continuously demanding that appropriate measures be taken to prevent release of sewage into this river.

However, social activists are complaining that the project is being implemented without obtaining an NOC from the WRD.

But municipal officials have denied this. “The project is being implemented on about one acre of ‘poramboke’ land adjacent to the river. At present, the District Collector has sent recommendation to the Commissionerate of Land Administration to transfer the land rights to the Municipality. Furthermore, appropriate permission has been obtained from the District Green Committee to remove trees that are obstructing this project,” officials said.