50-year-old school van driver booked for sexually assaulting a minor in Tenkasi

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: A 50-year-old school van driver from a village in Tenkasi has been booked under the Pocso Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 4 student on Saturday.

According to sources, the driver, employed at a private school, allegedly sexually assaulted the child, and the girl informed her parents about the incident. Following this, the parents filed a complaint with the school management and the Puliangudi All-women police station.

Both the police and child welfare officials conducted enquiries, during which the allegation against the driver was confirmed. Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the driver, added the sources.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a hotel employee near the Tirunelveli Junction allegedly made an obscene gesture towards a young woman who had come to eat with her father.

The father immediately confronted and assaulted the employee, as the CCTV footage of the assault went viral on social media on Sunday.