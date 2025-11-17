75-year-old Puducherry man loses Rs 6.35 crore in online trading scam

PUDUCHERRY: A 75-year-old man from Puducherry has lost more than Rs 6.35 crore after being duped by a fraudulent online share trading scheme.

Ashitkumar Mitra of Appavu Nagar, Vazhakulam, had been searching online for stock market investment options when an unknown caller contacted him, claiming to offer guidance on “high-profit” trading companies. The caller sent him a link to an online trading platform, prompting Mitra to invest Rs 6,35,94,000 in multiple instalments.

His online account later showed a profit of Rs 12,46,87,130, but when he attempted to withdraw the amount, the transaction failed. Realising he had been cheated by an organised cyber fraud network, he approached the Cyber Crime Police.

In a similar incident, Pahardeen (37) of Engineer’s Estate, Vanarapet, was cheated of Rs 3 lakh after responding to a WhatsApp message promising high cryptocurrency returns. Although his account reflected Rs 5.8 lakh, he was unable to withdraw it.

Based on both complaints, Puducherry Cyber Crime Inspector Thiagarajan has registered cases and initiated investigations.

At a public awareness programme at the Puducherry Cyber Crime Police Station, Senior Superintendent of Police Nithya Radhakrishnan advised residents not to share sensitive banking information such as ATM numbers, credit card details, PINs or OTPs. She urged the public to verify online trading platforms and social media advertisements before investing, noting that fraudsters often use WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to lure victims with promises of quick profits.