As rains return, over 5,400 cusecs of surplus water released from three Chennai reservoirs

With the rains back in Tamil Nadu, the State Water Resources Department commenced releasing surplus water from three reservoirs in Chennai. The reservoirs serve as the city's sources of drinking water.

Catchment areas are receiving copious rainfall and a total of 5,400 cusecs of water was discharged from the reservoirs today as a precautionary measure.

The water release from the Chembarambakkam Lake has been increased from 600 cusecs to 1,200 cusecs, the water released from Poondi lake was increased to 3,000 cusecs from 2,500 cusecs, and about 1,200 cusecs water was discharged from the Puzhal Lake.

Notably, Cholavaram, Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai, and Veeranam also supply drinking water to Chennai.

In an X post, Tamil Nadu weatherman, Pradeep John, stated that the Kancheepuram-Tiruvallur-Chennai-Chengalpattu belt will get sudden spells during the day. He also expressed that moderate rains will occur tonight and continue till tomorrow morning in the belt.