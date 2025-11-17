BJP alliance will repeat Bihar victory in 2026 Puducherry polls: Minister Namassivayam

PUDUCHERRY: Home Minister A Namassivayam on Sunday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance would replicate its recent Bihar Assembly election victory in Puducherry during the 2026 polls.

Speaking to reporters, Namassivayam said voters in Bihar had rejected the Congress’ “false propaganda” on vote theft and backed the BJP-led alliance, adding that the outcome had revealed the “political fate” of parties aligned with the Congress. “Across the country, parties supporting the Congress are sinking. People have lost faith in the Congress,” he said.

The minister claimed that the Puducherry government had fulfilled 95% of its 2021 poll promises. Criticising the previous Congress administration for pushing the Union Territory “15 years behind”, he described former CM V Narayanasamy as a “liar”.

Responding to allegations over his assets, Namassivayam said he regularly filed income tax returns and had acquired no property illegally. “I am from an agricultural family. I am doing agriculture, real estate and running a petrol pump, and I pay income tax for all,” he said.

He accused Narayanasamy of “exaggerating” the value of his wealth for political mileage, further alleging that the former Chief Minister had bought over 100 acres in Bahour under benami names and owned property in several states. “Let Narayanasamy lodge a complaint anywhere. I am ready to face any inquiry, even a CBI probe,” he added.