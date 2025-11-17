CM Rangasamy highlights welfare, development works in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday said his government was functioning in line with people’s needs and remained committed to public welfare and development.



Rangasamy was speaking at the state-level administrators’ introduction meeting of the NR Congress Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Wing, held alongside his 75th birthday celebration at a private marriage hall in Ellapillaichavady.



The CM distributed educational scholarships and welfare assistance to Adi Dravidar students, noting that the old-age pension was now credited between the 7th and 10th of every month to ensure senior citizens faced no hardship. He said rice had been provided immediately after requests were raised, and wheat would be distributed once the tender process was complete. Financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for family heads was being disbursed, he added.



He said 5,000 youth had been given permanent government employment, and recruitment was underway to fill 256 nursing posts at the Government Medical College, along with vacancies in other departments. Industrial estates at Sedarapet and Karasur were being developed to attract industries and generate jobs.



Criticising the previous Congress–DMK government for “failing to achieve anything”, he said all major schemes were being implemented only after the present administration assumed office. He added that the union government had sanctioned funds for several development projects.