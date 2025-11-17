CPM warns of rising unemployment, higher power tariffs in 2025

VILLUPURAM: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Sunday cautioned that a series of ongoing policy decisions by the union and state governments could further deteriorate labourers’ livelihood conditions and intensify unemployment across Tamil Nadu.



Speaking to reporters in Villupuram, he criticised the proposed privatisation of electricity services, warning that it would lead to higher power tariffs in 2025 and jeopardise thousands of jobs. With no new government posts on the horizon, many workers risk losing their livelihoods, he said, adding that unions, including the CITU, would firmly oppose any move to suppress future protests.



Referring to recent developments in the Supreme Court over the Mekedatu dam issue, Balakrishnan questioned the centre’s “quiet facilitation” of the project despite earlier expert findings and the recommendations of a nine-member committee. He urged the state to file a strong appeal, saying Tamil Nadu should not accept any indirect clearance.



On the NDA’s two-thirds majority in the Bihar Assembly elections, he alleged a large-scale “cash-for-welfare distribution” and said the result served as a warning for anti-BJP states, including Tamil Nadu, to remain united.



He also criticised the state government for failing to regularise contract workers in transport, teaching and conservancy services, as promised in 2021, and said vacant government posts should be filled immediately to address youth unemployment.



Balakrishnan demanded prompt compensation for Delta farmers hit by recent rains and welcomed the verdict in the Anusuya caste-killing case, calling for the swift enactment of a special law against honour killings.

