Dowry victim dies from suicide bid in Tiruchy hospital

TIRUCHY: A 30-year-old woman in Karumandapam who attempted suicide on Friday over dowry harassment died without responding to treatment at a private hospital in the city on Saturday night, the police said.

While the Cantonment police have registered a case based on a complaint by the woman’s father, the Tiruchy RDO has initiated an inquiry as her death occurred within seven years of her marriage.

Abisha got married to V Siva (32) of RMS Colony in Karumandapam, who is employed at an IT company in Bengaluru, in October 2019.

At the time of marriage, her parents had handed over 125 sovereigns of gold jewellery, Rs 10 lakh in cash and a car in dowry.

Siva and his family members, however, kept demanding more dowry from Abisha.

This led a distressed Abisha to attempt suicide at her husband’s residence on November 14.

While family members admitted her to a private hospital, she died without responding to treatment on Saturday night, the police said.

Based on a complaint by Abisha’s father, the Cantonment police the same night registered a case of suspicious death of a woman within seven years of her marriage, prompting an inquiry by the Tiruchy RDO.

