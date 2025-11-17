INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu remains an impregnable fort: TNCC chief Selvaperunathagai

CHENNAI: TNCC president K Selvaperunathagai on Sunday said the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, led by the DMK, remains an impregnable fort and no force can prevent its victory in the 2026 Assembly election.

The TNCC president, in a statement, said under the leadership of the DMK, the secular and progressive alliance, including the Congress, achieved remarkable victories in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the 2021 Assembly election and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Selvaperunthagai’s remarks assume significance as they came at a time when there were speculations about the possibility of a tie-up between the Congress and the TVK.

The INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu is committed to the principles of secularism and social justice, and to guiding the state on the path of development, he said. Selvaperunthagai added that people of TN stand support INDIA bloc since they are against the anti-TN stance of the union government.