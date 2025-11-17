Pipeline breakage repair work in Athikadavu-Avinashi project in Coimbatore delayed for 45 days

COIMBATORE: A breakage in the main pipeline under the Avinashi - Athikadavu Ground Water Recharge Project was rectified after over 45 days at Nallichettipalayam in Annur Union in Coimbatore.

Officials claimed that the delay occurred due to objection by villagers of Nallichettipalayam as they prevented the repair work twice at the breakage spot in the main pipeline. Due to this, over 90 water bodies under the projects did not receive water properly in the period.

To divert surplus water from the Bhavani river to fill water bodies and irrigate farmlands in the drought-prone area in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode, the project was implemented and started in August, 2024. A 12-acre pond in Nallichettipalayam in Karegoundenpalayam Panchayat in Annur union is one of the ponds under the scheme.

On the roadside beside the pond, the main pipeline under the scheme passes to take water for 90 more ponds. In the last week of September, a breakage occurred in the main pipeline near the Nallichettipalayam Pond. However, the water resources department completed the repair work on November 14. In the meantime, the pond in Nallichettipalayam is filled up with the leakage water from the pipeline.

A group of people allegedly prevented the water resources department and demanded the officials to leave the breakage without repairing for more than a month resulting in the lack of water in over 90 ponds situated after the Nallichettipalayam village.