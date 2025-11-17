Seven-year-old boy, missing for two days, found dead inside an SUV near Madurai

Doctor spotted boy’s body after removing car cover

However, when he did not return by Friday morning, they launched a search, before lodging a missing person complaint with the Peraiyur police.

Police told TNIE they suspected the boy might have gotten lost and launched a search operation. However, late on Saturday, Marimuthu, a doctor from Virudhunagar, who was also visiting the village for the festival, found the boy’s body in a decomposed state in his SUV, and alerted the police. Shanmugavel’s body was sent to the Government Rajaji Hospital for autopsy.

Madurai Superintendent of Police B K Aravind said the doctor had arrived in the village on Thursday morning and parked his vehicle near the child’s grandmother’s house. The next morning he put a car cover over it but did not notice anything amiss. It was only after he removed the cover on Saturday night, got inside and started the vehicle up, that he spotted the body inside, the SP said.

“The boy might have died due to suffocation. The boy’s fingerprints were found on the inside of the car windows, indicating that he tried to alert others. As per the initial autopsy results, there are no external injuries on the body,” he added.

Paraiyur police said that after the boy’s body was found, one of the children who was playing with him on Thursday evening told them that Shanmugavel was last spotted near the parked vehicle. With speakers all over the village blaring music due to the temple festival, the child’s cries for help might have been drowned out.

The boy’s body was handed over to his parents on Sunday.