Sewage flows on Vaigai South Bank road in Madurai yet again, residents seek new UGD line

MADURAI: A major breakage in the underground drainage (UGD) main line has resulted in sewage overflowing onto the Vaigai banks road near Ismail Puram in Madurai, causing severe inconvenience to commuters. The leak, which began as a small seepage, gradually intensified, leaving foul-smelling wastewater stagnating along the roadside and raising concerns over public health and hygiene.

Corporation officials inspected the site on Sunday and initiated emergency repair works by deploying jetting and suction machines to clear blockages and divert the sewage flow. Temporary measures, including patching the damaged portion of the pipeline, were undertaken to prevent further discharge into the residential stretch.

However, residents of Ismail Puram and nearby neighbourhoods said such leaks have become a recurring problem due to the ageing drainage network in the area. They noted that the decades-old pipelines often crack or choke during mild increases in load, leading to frequent overflows during rains and peak hours. Residents said that they would submit a petition seeking priority action next week.

Local associations urged the corporation to go beyond temporary patchwork and take up a full replacement of the old UGD lines along the Vaigai banks stretch. They argued that only a complete overhaul would resolve the long-standing leakage issues and prevent contamination of the riverbank.

Corporation officials said that while immediate repairs are underway, proposals for phased replacement of old pipelines in the zone are under consideration.