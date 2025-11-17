Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, EPS condole Umrah pilgrims' death in bus-tanker collision in Saudi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday expressed condolences and deep shock over the tragic bus-tanker collision that killed 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims, including 20 women and 11 children, in Saudi Arabia's Madinah.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope the injured pilgrim receives full medical care and recovers soon," CM Stalin said in an X post.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that he was anguished over the incident.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray to the Almighty God to rest the souls of the deceased in eternal peace," Palaniswami said in a tweet.