Tamil Nadu's flagship Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme reaches '2.5 crore beneficiaries' milestone

In a remarkable feat, the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, launched by CM MK Stalin in August 2021, has benefited 2.5 crore individuals.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian handed over a medicine kit to Manonmani, the 2 crore 50 lakhth beneficiary of the scheme. The beneficiary hails from Thenangudi in Thanjavur district.
The Chief Minister in an X post, congratulated the department's Secretary, who is monitoring and implementing the scheme with excellence, to create a healthy Tamil Nadu.
He also extended his wishes to the officials and all the medical staff who work on the ground, caring for the people.
The flagship scheme aims to protect the people from the rising number of non-communicable diseases and to deliver medical services to the people suffering from non-communicable diseases directly at their homes.
Through this scheme, people above the age of 18 are screened for blood sugar levels, blood pressure, breast cancer, cervical cancer and symptoms of oral cancers.
An impact assessment study by the State Planning Commission (SPC) on the scheme found that the out-of-pocket expenditure of poor families on their medical expenses has been reduced by half due to the scheme.
An evaluation by the SPC earlier revealed that more than 50 per cent of diabetic patients receive their medications through this program. Similarly, 63 per cent of hypertension patients receive their medications through this program.
Notably, the study confirmed that the habit of taking medications regularly was cultivated through this scheme.