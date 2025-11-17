Tamil Nadu's flagship Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme reaches '2.5 crore beneficiaries' milestone

In a remarkable feat, the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, launched by CM MK Stalin in August 2021, has benefited 2.5 crore individuals.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian handed over a medicine kit to Manonmani, the 2 crore 50 lakhth beneficiary of the scheme. The beneficiary hails from Thenangudi in Thanjavur district.

The Chief Minister in an X post, congratulated the department's Secretary, who is monitoring and implementing the scheme with excellence, to create a healthy Tamil Nadu.

He also extended his wishes to the officials and all the medical staff who work on the ground, caring for the people.