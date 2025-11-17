Tonsured heads stuck in long lines at Srirangam temple for a quick bath

TIRUCHY: Vows are fulfilled as hair goes off the head, but troubles, they continue. The queue in front of the temporary shed of hair-dressers near the Ranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam never ends, for there are only three bathrooms at the decades-old facility to give the freshly-tonsured heads a wash.

As the number of devotees at the temple, administered by the state’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, swells, the crowd in front of the tonsure centre set up near the Vadakku Vasal (North Gate) also grows; from single digit on week days to 50 to 100 on weekends to more than a thousand on festival days, especially during Chithirai (April-May).

Devotees TNIE spoke to said that, at times, the tonsure facility, where 12 hair-dressers work in shifts, is too crowded and the taps at the bathroom go dry, forcing them to walk to the shrunken Kollidam river, some 2km away, or to look for other sources.

R Krishnan, a devotee from Thanjavur, who visited the tonsure facility a month ago, said that after the ritual, he could not find any source of water, and was forced to take a bath under a roadside public tap. “The situation is very disappointing, as the devotees of the centuries-old temple, especially women, are often seen struggling for privacy to take bath,” he said.