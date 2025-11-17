TVK stages state-wide stir against Special Intensive Revision

VILLUPURAM: Members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) staged a protest in Villupuram on Sunday, demanding an immediate halt to the ongoing special voter revision exercise in the State.

The demonstration formed part of a state-wide agitation organised by the party across district headquarters, condemning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and alleging that the Election Commission had become a puppet of the BJP-led union government.



In Villupuram, the protest was held at the municipal ground near the new bus stand and was led by district functionaries Vadivel and Kushi Mohan. Nearly 500 cadres took part, holding placards that read “Do not snatch away people’s voting rights,” “Our vote is our right,” and “Voter rights are fundamental rights.”



Protesters accused the Election Commission of carrying out the SIR in a manner that could deprive sections of the public of their franchise. They urged the Commission to suspend the exercise and ensure that no eligible voter is removed from the electoral rolls. Slogans were raised against both the commission and the union government.



Party representatives said the agitation sought to safeguard democratic rights and ensure transparency in the electoral process. The protest concluded peacefully.