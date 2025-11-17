Two grievously injured in furnace blast at welding unit in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A high-temperature aluminium furnace reaction at a welding unit in Tiruvallur left two workers from Uttar Pradesh seriously injured on Saturday evening.

The victims were identified as L Sivakumar (25) and S Indhira Bhusan (40), who have been employed at Vinayaga Metals in the SIDCO estate at Thattakaloor for the last six years.

According to sources, the incident took place when the duo was operating an aluminium melting furnace, where the temperature goes up as high as 1,000°C to liquefy scrap aluminium and later cast into solid bars. The molten metal behaves much like boiling oil, and the process requires completely dry materials, as any moisture can trigger a violent reaction.

Police said that during the melting stage, a sudden spark caused the molten aluminium to react explosively, sending flames and hot metal outward. Both workers, who were caught in the flash fire before they could step away, sustained severe burn injuries. Co-workers pulled them to safety and rushed them to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital, police added.

The Tiruvallur taluk police have registered a non-fatal accident case against company owner. Further probe is underway to ascertain whether moisture contamination, process handling issues or equipment lapses caused the furnace reaction.