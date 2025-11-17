Vellalore biogas plant: NGT adjourns hearing amid rising uproar in Coimbatore corporation

COIMBATORE: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has adjourned a petition challenging the construction of a new biogas plant at the Vellalore dump yard in Coimbatore to December 9. The case was postponed after the counsel representing the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation sought additional time.



The petition, filed by KS Mohan, Secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee, argued that the proposed facility will worsen the already dire environmental conditions in the area. Nearly 300 acres of land at the Vellalore site are blanketed with legacy waste, while the corporation continues to dump 1,000 to 1,100 tonnes of garbage daily without clearing the older piles, the complaint stated.



Despite allegations that mixed waste is being openly dumped each day, even when segregated collection is attempted, the corporation recently launched a Rs 69.20 crore project to generate biogas from 250 tonnes of biodegradable waste in partnership with private firms. The foundation stone for the plant was laid on August 24 by Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru.



Residents fear the new facility will intensify foul odours, health concerns, and pollution. Although representatives met the Minister to voice their objections, they say their concerns were not addressed, prompting the legal challenge before the NGT.