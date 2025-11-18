Consumer forum orders private bank to clear deceased techie’s loan in TN

CHENNAI: A private bank was asked to clear the Rs 34 lakh loan of a deceased techie after a city-based consumer forum found that it failed to inform him about payment of insurance premiums for the debt. The forum, in an order dated October 22, also penalised the bank and the insurance firm Rs 15,000 each for deficiency in service.

The case pertains to a business loan taken by R Mahesh Kumar in 2019 from the DCB bank with a repayment term of 15 years. The lender insured the loan by drawing a policy from ICICI Lombard and collected a premium of Rs 60,381 from Mahesh for three years, but reportedly failed to inform the loanee regarding the payment of premium when the policy expired in 2023.

After Mahesh died due to an illness in July 2024, his father PM Ramadass wrote to the insurance firm raising a claim. The company rejected his claim stating the policy had expired in February 2023 due to unpaid premium. Ramadass approached the Chennai (North) Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum complaining that both the bank and the insurer had failed to inform his son about payment of premium.