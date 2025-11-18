CPM opposes draft SOP for public rallies in TN, calls it executive overreach

CHENNAI: The CPM on Monday filed a detailed objection to the draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for public meetings, roadshows and demonstrations, cautioning that the proposed norms amount to “executive overreach” and violate fundamental rights.

In a representation handed to Chief Secretary N Muruganandam at the secretariat, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the draft, prepared following a Madras High Court directive to frame guidelines, appeared “less about regulation and more about restricting democratic activity”.

Shanmugam said existing laws, including Section 30(2) of the Police Act, already empower authorities to regulate public gatherings. The state, he said, should have informed the high court of these powers rather than move to frame fresh rules.

The party took strong exception to clauses mandating “security deposits” of up to Rs 20 lakh for political meetings, calling them an “unconstitutional barrier” that would effectively shut out smaller parties. Such conditions have no legal backing and violate Articles 14, 19 and 21, the CPM said in its letter.

The party also opposed the proposed requirement for organisers to seek permission 10–30 days in advance, arguing that it would curb spontaneity in political expression. Time caps of three hours for meetings and blanket bans on events after 10 pm were described as unreasonable, with the CPM seeking exemptions for cultural events.