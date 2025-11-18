Deemed universities can’t collect break fee from MBBS students, rules Madras HC

CHENNAI: In a significant judgment, the Madras High Court has ruled against collection of break fees from MBBS students by deemed universities in the name of extra classes to take supplementary exams for arrears.

The ruling was given by Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan recently on a batch of petitions filed by the aggrieved students of the Chettinad Academy of Research and Education (CARE), a deemed-to-be university, against “forcible collection of break fees in the name of extra classes and withholding their certificates”.

The judge said no regulation of the UGC and the NMC (National Medical Commission) has prescribed extra classes and no student can be compelled to attend and pay tuition and other fees. “It is clear that the CARE university itself issued the circular for special coaching sessions. No regulation mandates supplementary classes or special classes for supplementary examinations,” the judge said in the order.

He observed that CARE university in its own capacity had compelled the students to attend the special coaching sessions to write their supplementary examination, and had also arbitrarily sought fees for the same.

Noting that the prospectus for the course was silent on special classes and resultant fees but only the handbook issued after admission mentions them, he held the handbook and the circulars of the university are against the regulations issued by the NMC.

The judge ordered the CARE university not to charge break fees in any form and refund the deposit made by the petitioners with 6% interest per annum and release all the educational certificates of the students within two weeks.