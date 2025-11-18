Diocesan election row: DMK functionary held for assault

THOOTHUKUDI: The Seithunganallur police on Monday arrested Jeyakumar Ruban — Thoothukudi DMK south district deputy secretary and a recently elected CSI Diocesan Council member — on charges of assaulting a member of a church for allegedly campaigning against him.

According to the police, one J Hilton of Keela Nattarkulam near Seithunganallur filed a complaint, accusing Ruban of attacking him on Sunday. He said that Ruban had visited his house in search of his father, John Raja Pandian, with whom he had a dispute over the council election.

As John was not at home, Ruban allegedly assaulted Hilton. The police arrested Ruban, but he was later hospitalised after he complained of health issues.

Police sources said that Ruban, a few days ago, allegedly assaulted the Seithunganallur parish priest in Tirunelveli, over an election-related dispute. The Perumalpuram police had registered a separate case against the suspect for the attack on the priest.