Free luggage scheme: TN college students roped in to speed up SHG smart ID card uploads

TIRUCHY: To ensure the swift distribution of smart ID cards to Self Help Group (SHG) members that will enable them to transport up to 25 kg of luggage free of cost in government buses, Mahalir Thittam officials have roped in college students as volunteers to upload their details in the LokOS app.

Earlier this year, the Tamil Nadu government announced that SHG members can transport without luggage fare goods up to 25 kg to exhibitions. Officials from Mahalir Thittam began mapping SHG members in July. The task of mapping was assigned to Community Resource Persons (CRPs) using the LokOS app.

However, the process slowed down allegedly because many CRP were not tech savvy and found it difficult to use the app. To overcome this, officials have now roped in college students. To complete uploading the details at the earliest, officials visit colleges where student volunteers register it in the app.

Sources said once Community Resource Persons verify registered SHG members, they visit the colleges on a daily basis and hand over the details to the volunteers who upload during their leisure time. Sources added that the student volunteers are paid a minimum honorarium for the work.

"The mapping process has picked up pace and is on track to be completed by the end of this month," said S Suresh, Project Director of Mahalir Thittam, Tiruchy. "The smart card has multiple functions. It can function as the Chief Minister's Health Insurance card and also act as authentication for availing loans from banks," he added.

According to sources, Tiruchy district has 19,000 SHGs having 2.13 lakh members. To help SHGs market their products, Mahalir Thittam regularly organizes sales melas throughout the district. While the government provides free bus travel for women, SHG members have to pay luggage charges for the goods. Smart ID cards are mandatory to avail of the free luggage carrying facility.