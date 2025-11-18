Fresh low-pressure likely to revive northeast monsoon, heavy rain forecast for TN from November 22

CHENNAI: A fresh low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22, raising hopes of a renewed burst of the Northeast Monsoon (NEM) after a subdued first half in November. If the system strengthens as forecast, it could revive monsoon across TN, particularly over the coasts.

The regional meteorological centre has already issued heavy rain warnings for November 22 and 23, covering a wide set of districts. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, are placed under yellow alert as they would experience isolated heavy spells on both days.

This follows significant rain recorded across the coastal region in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday. Kodiayakarai (Nagapattinam) topped with 12 cm rainfall, while Sembanarkoil (Mayiladuthurai) received 9 cm, and Thangachimadam (Ramanathapuram) logged 8 cm. Stations including Vedaranyam, Thalaignayer, Kollidam and Sirkali recorded 7 cm, while Pamban, Puducherry town, Tarangambadi and Mayiladuthurai measured 6 cm.

Moderate rain of 4-5 cm was reported in Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Cuddalore, Parangipettai, Bahour and Rameswaram, with other stations across Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thanjavur and Puducherry recording 1-3 cm.

Chennai remained under overcast conditions with occasional rain on Monday, with both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam receiving light showers. With the existing low-pressure area off Sri Lanka still active and a fresh system brewing, meteorologists say conditions are favourable for an uptick in Northeast monsoon later this week.