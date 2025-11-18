Fried rice delayed, gang attacks hotel staff in TN's Tiruppur; five arrested 

TIRUPPUR: Five persons of a seven-member gang were arrested for attacking a hotel’s staff over a delay in delivery of food, in Tiruppur.

The suspects were identified as Gowtham (25), Manikandan (21), Sanjay (23), Vijesh (22) and Naveen (24) of Karuvampalayam.

Police sources said Gowtham went to Pepsi Hotel, owned by Balu, at Veerapandi on Sunday evening and ordered chicken fried rice. Allegedly, the order was delayed and food was served to those who entered the hotel after he did. Enraged, Gowtham argued with the hotel staff and hit them with a water jug.

The staff expelled him from the hotel with a warning. Gowtham then called his friends, and six of them rushed to the hotel on three bikes.

The gang then attacked hotel cashier Zaheer Hussain, chef Manickam and others. They also smashed and broke some objects in the hotel and allegedly threatened to kill everyone.

Shortly after, locals gathered and the gang escaped. However, people secured Gowtham and he was subsequently handed over to Veerapandi police.

Police arrested him on Sunday night after questioning. The police also arrested four people on Monday. "We are looking for two more members of the gang. A case has been registered against them under six sections of BNS," a police officer said.

On Monday, a petition was submitted to the city police commissioner on behalf of the Tiruppur District Hotel Owners Association, urging them to provide adequate security to hotels operating in Tiruppur.