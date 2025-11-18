Human-elephant conflict cases in TN's Dharmapuri drop

DHARMAPURI: Following the introduction of new technologies and higher vigilance, the Dharmapuri forest range has seen lower levels of human-elephant conflict.

Earlier this year, the forest department introduced 12 AI-based cameras across the Palacode forest range to reduce human-wildlife conflict. Since the installation of cameras, forest staff have reported a reduction in conflicts with elephants, due to swift intervention and efforts in keeping wildlife away from revenue lands. In 2025, a total of 143 cases (since January) of elephant-related conflicts have been reported.

Forest staff said, "Since the introduction of cameras, the forest department gets real-time alerts on wildlife movement. This is brought to the attention of the Anti-Depredation Squad (ADS), who take action and prevent conflict.

Further through the Tamil Nadu forest department, the 'Thadam' portal also helps us track elephant movement from other ranges and keep a watchful eye on elephant movement. Moreover, immediately after noticing the elephants, we also upload details about each elephant on the 'Thadam' portal."

District Forest Officer K Rajangam said, "In Dharmapuri, elephant conflicts account for 20% of human-wildlife conflicts. In 2025-26, so far, 143 out of 643 cases booked were related to elephants. We have issued compensation worth Rs 19.9 lakh. In 2024-25, 827 cases were reported, with over Rs 63 lakh in compensation issued. Furthermore, this year, there are no reported injuries or fatalities caused by elephants."

Rajangam also said that elephant movement has been fewer as opposed to previous years, adding that the teams have also improved vigilance in forest areas.