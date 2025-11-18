MKU plans to form panel to avoid out-of-syllabus questions in exams

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) plans to form a panel comprising faculty members from other universities to verify its question papers for semester exams and ensure out-of-syllabus questions are not included.

Sources in the MKU said the university officials have proposed the idea after the exam for the BBA course was cancelled and had to be rescheduled because of an out-of-syllabus figure in the question paper.

According to sources, first year BBA students who appeared for the Accounting for Managers -I paper held on November 14 complained that several questions were not in the syllabus.

Teaching faculty realised that questions were from outside the prescribed syllabus and informed the Controller of Examinations (in-charge).

Following this, the Controller of Examinations directed the principals of all colleges to cancel the examination.

The university has rescheduled the exam to November 27. Speaking to TNIE, MKU controller of examinations (in-charge) S. Muthiah said the faculty member who set the question paper had mistakenly included questions from the second-semester.

“Usually, no one cross-checks the question paper after the deputed faculty prepares it. For the welfare of students, the university has cancelled the examination and rescheduled it for November 27. An explanation has been sought from the faculty member who set the question paper,” he said.