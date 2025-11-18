No bus link for Palayamkottai station, travel turns trouble for rail passengers in TN

TIRUNELVELI: Despite handling a steady flow of passengers every day for decades now, the Palayamkottai Railway Station continues to function without even bus connectivity to major points within Tirunelveli city.

As a result, rail passengers from Thoothukudi, Srivaikundam, Kurumbur, Nazareth, and Tiruchendur are forced to depend entirely on autorickshaws that often charge fares several times higher than the train fares.

Known traditionally as the Oxford of South India, Palayamkottai hosts several colleges and government offices, making the railway station a critical access point.

Though the station has gotten minor upgrades, such as platform extension works, in recent months, commuters say the absence of bus connectivity has been its biggest setback. S Thenraj from Srivaikundam said, “For several decades, the railway station has lacked a direct bus service to the Palayamkottai Bus Stand, the New Bus Stand, the Junction Bus Stand, or the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH). The problem persists despite repeated requests.”

J Dhanasingh said that the reliance on autorickshaws is a heavy financial burden for many of the passengers.

“A train journey from Tiruchendur to Palayamkottai costs about Rs 20. But autorickshaws charge between Rs 120 and Rs 250 to reach the key destinations in the city. Those arriving for treatment at TvMCH, especially elderly people and those from the neighbouring Thoothukudi district, are severely affected by autorickshaw fares during their follow-up visits. Students also face hardship. Many carrying bags and project materials walk long distances to the Palayamkottai Bus Stand. To shorten the distance, a section of people even take up a dangerous walk on the railway track till the gate near Central Prison,” he said.

Passenger groups have urged the intervention of the district administration and the transport department. They requested the introduction of mini-buses or town buses to link the bus stand with the railway station, arguing that such a move would save both time and money for hundreds of daily passengers.

When contacted by the TNIE, Collector Dr R Sukumar said he would soon discuss the matter with the transport officials and take a decision in this regard.