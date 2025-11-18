One dead, two injured as car crashes into tea shop in bid to avoid biker in TN

TIRUCHY: A 50-year-old man, who was having tea at a roadside shop, was hit by a car on Sunday. The deceased was identified as S Balachandar (50) from Kanniyakumari district, a worker at a meditation centre. The car then rammed into the snacks shop, where the deceased was having tea.

Two more persons were injured, who were identified as S Manikandan (27) from Madurai, a mason involved in college hostel construction, and A Shahul Hameed (57) from Chennai.

Police sources said Shahul Hameed and his family were returning to Chennai on Sunday after attending a relative’s mourning ceremony in Tenkasi. On their way to Nagamangalam on the Madurai-Tiruchy NH, a two-wheeler suddenly crossed the road from the centre median.

In an attempt to avoid hitting Manikandan (bike rider), Hameed swerved left but ended up hitting the two-wheeler and then crashed into Balachandar before ramming into a nearby snack shop.

In this, Balachandar sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Hameed and Manikandan were also injured. Upon information, the Manikandam police rescued the injured and admitted them to Tiruchy MGMGH for treatment.

The body of the deceased was sent to the same hospital for autopsy. Following this, the police registered a case and arrested Sahul Hameed on Sunday. Further probe is on.