Pink Patrol rescues 19-year-old student found alone at midnight in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore's newly launched Pink Patrol initiative helped rescue a 19-year-old college student from Salem who was found alone near the Gandhipuram bus stand late on Sunday night.

The intervention comes days after the city witnessed the shocking gang-rape of another college student, prompting intensified safety measures for women and girls.

According to police, the Salem student had left home in anger after her parents scolded her for spending excessive time on her mobile phone. Upset, she boarded a bus to Coimbatore without informing anyone and arrived in the city with no money and no place to go. She was found distressed and standing alone in the dark near the busy bus stand when the patrol team approached her.

The patrol team, led by Sub-Inspector Kavitha under the instructions of Kattoor Law and Order Inspector Saravanan, was carrying out late-night rounds in the recently introduced pink-coloured patrol vehicle.

The Pink Patrol was launched on November 15 by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The patrol cars were inducted by Coimbatore City Police Commissioner A Saravanan Sundar as a dedicated security initiative following the recent sexual assault case. Under this initiative, women police officers patrol dark stretches, bus stands, and other vulnerable locations throughout the night.